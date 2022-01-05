SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. — A southern Illinois police chief said Wednesday that he’s asked state police to investigate an overnight incident in which an officer shot and wounded a man following a disturbance.
South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the man is expected to survive, but he declined to release details of the events that preceded Tuesday night’s shooting.
“I can’t get into why he was shot,” the chief told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday.
The man was shot about 8 p.m. Tuesday along the northern edge of South Roxana in an area east of Highway 111.
Coles said the man was shot after a disturbance but he declined to elaborate. The man’s name has not been released.