NORMAL, Ill. — Officers responding to a shooting at a central Illinois mobile home park found two people dead from gunshot wounds before officers fatally shot the suspected gunman, police said.
Two women were pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon, while three other shooting victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, said Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner.
Officers were called to the Landing Estates Mobile Home Park about 3:45 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting. As some officers were rendering aid to the shooting victims, Bleichner said other officers found the suspect in the area where the five victims were discovered.
Multiple officers then opened fire, “based on their fear of imminent harm to themselves and others,” fatally shooting the suspected gunman, he said.
The names of the suspect and the shooting victims have not been released by authorities.
Illinois State Police are handling the shooting investigation as part of the protocol for officer-involved shootings. Bleichner said the officers who fired their weapons would be placed on administrative leave during that investigation.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos called the shooting “appalling,” telling The (Bloomington) Pantagraph that “it’s unfortunate that something like this would happen in our community.”
Normal is located in McLean County about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.