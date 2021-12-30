BRADLEY, Ill. — Authorities were searching Thursday for two people believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel.
The two Bradley police officers were shot late Wednesday while speaking to people in a room at a Comfort Inn along a highway in Kankakee County, the county sheriff’s office said.
The officers were taken to nearby hospitals, where one died and the other was listed in critical condition and undergoing surgery, said the Bradley Police Department, which didn’t release the officers’ names.
An arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan, and the sheriff’s office posted a Facebook request for the public’s help in finding him, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The police department said in its news release that it was also searching for what it described as a person of interest believed to have been involved, though it didn’t release any identifying information about that person.