In this Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, photo taken in Springfield, Ill., Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul explains the efforts by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which his office oversees, to crack down on online child exploitation, including a specially equipped mobile forensic unit that will add speed and safety to child pornography and predator investigations. Tips about alleged exploitation received by the task force increased 118% from 2017 to 2020 and are on pace to jump another 23% this year.