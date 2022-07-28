Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says he tested positive for COVID

FILE - Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing to examine a post-Roe America, focusing on the legal consequences of the Dobbs decision, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Durbin said he tested positive Thursday, July 28, for COVID-19 and was in quarantine with what he described as minor symptoms. The No. 2 Senate Democrat, who said in a statement he was vaccinated and had received two booster shots, planned to continue to work remotely.