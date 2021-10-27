Illinois Senate OKs repealing abortion parental notification

Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, discusses the proposed budget in a committee hearing in this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, in Springfield, Ill. Sims on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, won Illinois Senate approval of legislation to repeal a 1995 law requiring that a parent or guardian be notified at least 48 hours before a girl younger than 18 undergoes an abortion. The bill now moves to the House with two days left in the Illinois General Assembly's fall session.