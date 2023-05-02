DIVERNON, Ill. — A 2-mile stretch of Interstate 55 outside of Springfield reopened Tuesday morning after a dust storm the day before led to a multivehicle pileup that killed six people, two of whom investigators were still trying to identify.
Illinois State Police only had general information about the two unidentified victims, saying one was found in a blue Chrysler 300. But the car was so badly damaged, the registration information has not been determined, state police Director Brendan Kelly said.
The second unidentified victim was found in a Hyundai, but Kelly couldn’t provide further specifics on the vehicle. Both victims are believed to be adults.
Speaking at a news conference south of Springfield, Kelly said only one of the six fatalities has been positively identified, 88-year-old Shirley Harper, of Franklin, Wisconsin.
Kelly said authorities had tentative identifications on three of the other deceased victims but weren’t ready to release them. As for the two who were unidentified, Kelly urged the public to call a tip line, 618-346-3653, with any information.
“We’re needing information from the public or potentially from family members or from witnesses or anybody who may know anything about the identities of these two individuals,” Kelly said against the backdrop of several damaged semitrailer trucks that had been brought to a vacant lot from the crash site.
The crashes left more than 70 vehicles damaged and shut down northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 from Monday afternoon until about 6 a.m. Tuesday. At least 37 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The survivors’ injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening, officials have said.
On Tuesday, a digital highway sign along I-55 on the outskirts of Springfield read, “WATCH FOR HIGH WINDS AND BLOWING DUST.”
It wasn’t clear what, if any, warning was given to motorists about the severity of the dust storm and how much visibility would be reduced on Monday.
A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Transportation referred all questions to the state police.
Joseph Gasparich, a deputy director for the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, said his agency was aware only of high winds in the area around the time of the crashes, but not an imminent dust storm.
Winds at the time of the accident were gusting at 35 to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Kelly said some warnings about the dust storm “came after some of the accidents that occurred yesterday.”
“Now, we are certainly looking at the timeline for what the weather warnings were,” he said
“I don’t think we have any evidence at this point that there was any reason to have shut the road down” before Monday’s crashes. Kelly said. “It is a pretty extreme thing to shut a road down. We do that during blizzards. We do that when we have hazmat or circumstances like this, and the parameters for shutting a road down are not always predictable, in a sense.”
“Certainly, dust storms happen,” Kelly said. “But it is not something that happens everyday here in this part of Illinois, or in any part of Illinois.”
Kelly said his investigators were still in the early process of trying to reconstruct the crash. Asked about reports that some in the local farming community thought the crashes could have been avoided if different farming techniques were used, Kelly said investigators were trying to figure out where the dust was coming from immediately prior to the crashes.
“There’s many different types of agricultural techniques that are used in terms of plowing a field. It’s a whole host of factors that go into how that process works, and the timing, it does not benefit a farmer to lose a bunch of their top soil, so they have no motivation or no reason that they would want to do something that would cause this in any way,” Kelly said.
Without referring specifically to what happened Monday, Kelly said speed is often a factor in collisions.
“If you get a condition where it’s (a) blackout, you can’t see anything, the safest speed is like no speed, basically,” Kelly said. “And what we would tell people if they find themselves suddenly in this condition, and whether it’s dust or whether it’s weather or it’s rain or it’s a tornado, whatever the case may be, slow down. That is always the best advice.
“If you can safely get off the interstate, do so. Whatever you do, do not just stop right in the middle of the interstate. OK, don’t just pump the brakes and come to a halt. Try to get off the roadway in any way that you can safely,” Kelly said.