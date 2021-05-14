Kinzy, currently vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University, will be the first female president of Illinois State.
Kinzy previously was vice president of research and a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Rutgers University.
“She is a forward-thinking leader who is personally committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as University and community engagement,” Board Chair Julie Annette Jones said in a statement.
Kinzy will succeed Larry Dietz, who is retiring June 30 after serving as president since March 2014.