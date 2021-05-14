NORMAL, Ill. — The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University has chosen Terri Goss Kinzy to be the school’s 20th president, effective July 1, it was announced Friday.

Kinzy, currently vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University, will be the first female president of Illinois State.

Kinzy previously was vice president of research and a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Rutgers University.

“She is a forward-thinking leader who is personally committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as University and community engagement,” Board Chair Julie Annette Jones said in a statement.

Kinzy will succeed Larry Dietz, who is retiring June 30 after serving as president since March 2014.