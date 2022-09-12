Illinois tax rebates are coming - in time for the election

FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses reporters on April 7, 2022, in Springfield, Ill. Democrats who run state government celebrated while announcing that tax-rebate checks — totaling more than $1.2 billion — on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, began heading to 6 million taxpayers. With just eight weeks before the election, the timing is perfect for Pritzker, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who shared Monday's spotlight, and virtually every member of the General Assembly.