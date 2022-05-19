SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois tourism officials have convened in Springfield this week to discuss the state of the industry and the plan moving forward.
The Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB) represents 37 local destination organizations and 250 industry professionals from around Illinois that drive the state’s visitor economy.
This two-day meeting brings together ICCVB member CEOs, staff, key industry leaders and state legislators to discuss critical industry topics that will define the future for Illinois tourism efforts.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly harsh on the industry after convention and events were canceled during economic shutdowns.
Dave Herrell, ICCVB Board chair and president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said many members realize a rebound from the pandemic may take some time.
“A realization of just getting our economy back into a position that it needs to be in, but we also recognize the fact that it is going to be a couple year process,” Herrell said.
Following the “Great Resignation” during which people left their jobs for various reasons, Herrell said a major obstacle that remains is a shortage of workers.
“People need to understand that tourism definitely needs the talent,” Herrell said. “We have workforce challenges. The hospitality industry has been knocked around harder than any sector that’s out there.”
The state recently kicked off a tourism campaign called “Middle of Everything” featuring Illinois native Jane Lynch and highlights attractions across the state.
The $30 million campaign is the latest in state efforts to accelerate the recovery of Illinois’ tourism and hospitality industry which employed more than 600,000 people statewide before the pandemic.