Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide

CHICAGO — The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday.
An autopsy found District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason, 35, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner’s office said. His age was initially reported as 36 on Friday by state police.
The 11-year state police veteran died Friday shortly after the shooting around 2 p.m. on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side, authorities said.
“He was an amazing District Chicago trooper,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said during a news conference Friday evening.
The trooper’s mother, Linda Mason, told the Chicago Sun-Times that her son had wanted to be an officer since he was a toddler. He was a Chicago native who dedicated his life to policing, she said.
“He was a sweetheart, and he loved everybody,” she said. “He just wanted to protect people and make this city and state better.”