FILE - Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan speaks during a committee hearing Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Chicago. During a half-century that the Chicago Democrat was in the General Assembly and nearly four decades as speaker, the longest serving legislative leader in U.S. history, Madigan's name was once uttered in hushed reverence. But it rang with derision among Republican detractors within minutes of U.S. Attorney John Lausch's announcement of the charges of racketeering and bribery Wednesday, March 3, 2022.