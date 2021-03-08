Kirby Dach participated in an optional morning skate for the Chicago Blackhawks Monday at Fifth Third Arena, a major step in his recovery from wrist surgery in December.
Dach skated and worked on puck handling with other light work.
Coach Jeremy Colliton has been encouraged by Dach’s progress since breaking his wrist during the World Junior Championships, but declined to put a timetable on when — or if — Dach will return this season.
“I’m not sure exactly timeline-wise,” Colliton said, “but I do know he looks good and it’s hard to handicap it. We’re too far away at this point.”
The Hawks plan to be cautious with Dach’s recovery despite visible signs of progress.
“Well, a lot of it is just time,” Colliton said. “He’s going to look like he’s ready to play and then we’re still going to hold him out, probably, to be smart.
“He’s definitely moving through here and it’s a positive for everyone.”
While Dach’s recovery has just started, he will accompany the Blackhawks on their upcoming six-game road trip.
“We’ll take him just so we can keep skating him,” Colliton said. “Whenever we can, we’ll get him with the group, whether that’s the taxi squad or the full group. Obviously it’s another step for him to be joining the team in some way but we still got a ways to go still.”
Dach played an important role for the Hawks last season and during this summer’s postseason, often centering Patrick Kane’s line and playing special teams.
He had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games last season.