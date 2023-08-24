CHAMPAIGN — The noxious odor linked to the Kraft Heinz plant in Champaign is getting attention from both the company and regulators.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it's investigating the odor that's been distressing residents in Champaign for the past three weeks.
"EPA Region 5 was notified on Wednesday August 16 that there have been odor complaints in the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District Area. This is an ongoing enforcement investigation and EPA cannot comment further at this time," the agency said in response to an inquiry from The News-Gazette.
The odor, linked to a malfunction in the wastewater treatment system at the Kraft Heinz plant at 1701 W. Bradley Ave., has been ongoing since Aug. 3, when residents in the vicinity of the plant — and beyond — began noticing it.
A Kraft spokesperson said Wednesday that the issue related to the wastewater treatment plant has been fixed, but efforts continue daily to mitigate lingering odors.
"To address the odor issue, we have implemented a variety of measures daily, such as introducing odor reducers into the facility's system and increasing the flow of oxygen in the pond," Kraft Heinz spokeswoman Chelsea Slaggert said.
"These measures are working, as confirmed by air quality tests at the facility perimeter. Since the odor is caused by a natural biological process, it takes time for the countermeasures to take effect for the odor to dissipate," she said. "We are in the process of receiving more equipment to help increase the flow of oxygen in the pond and expedite remediation of the odor. The EPA has visited, and we are implementing our solutions to fix the issue and mitigate any odors under their oversight."
Slaggert said Kraft Heinz will continue to take actions as needed to address any residual odors and reduce the likelihood of a recurrence.
"We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our community and are always committed to ensuring our operations align with the highest standards of environmental responsibility," she said. "We appreciate your patience and will provide an update when we have more information."
The odor has continued into this week, according to James Scherer, who lives in the 500 block of North Fair Street in Champaign.
"On Monday, I could not be outside at all. It was absolutely disgusting," he said.
Scherer said he hasn't gotten a response to an email he sent to the EPA on Monday, in which he wrote that the odor "has rendered outdoor activities unbearable for residents, be it in our yards, public parks, or streets. Personally, after inhaling and smelling it while being outside in my yard, I have experienced symptoms including nausea, persistent headaches and eye irritation — symptoms that I seldom encounter."
Sharon Frye, who lives on the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue and suffers from COPD, said she's been confined to her house due to a recent impact on her breathing.
"Since that's been going on, I've gotten a lot worse with my breathing," she said of the odor.
A retired nurse, Frye said she can only detect a worsening effect on her breathing, since her COPD prevents her from smelling any odor. She, too, has had to stop spending time in her yard, but she did go out recently to fill her birdbath and found an orange residue in it, she said.
Rick Manner, executive director of the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District, said the district provides sanitary sewer treatment to the Kraft Heinz facilities, and because it's a large industrial source, the district regulates the plant's discharges into the sanitary sewers.
"As part of that regulation, we issue them a wastewater discharge permit. We monitor them, including reviewing data that they collect. And we do enforcement when they violate their permit or any ordinances that UCSD has in place," Manner said. "In that the pretreatment malfunction and their associated actions may have violated Kraft's discharge permit, UCSD is squarely in that regulatory role with Kraft."
Manner said an ammonia-wastewater issue that originated from Kraft was observed at the sanitary district's northeast plant, but that issue was resolved in a few days, "while the odors got progressively worse."
Ammonia levels in sewage at the northeast plant have been at normal concentrations for at least two weeks, he said.