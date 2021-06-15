CHICAGO — Lollapalooza organizers on Tuesday announced more than 50 official aftershows across 14 Chicago venues as the city prepares for the return of Chicago’s largest music festival.
The after shows are scheduled from July 27 to Aug. 1. They include Journey at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on July 29; Jimmy Eat World with the Aquadolls at Metro on July 30; Modest Mouse with Sir Chloe at the Vic Theatre on July 31; and Porches at the Empty Bottle on July 31. Lollapalooza is set to run July 29-Aug. 1 in Grant Park with more than 160 acts including headliners Miley Cyrus, Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and Foo Fighters.
Aftershow tickets are slated to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Four-day Lollapalooza general admission tickets are selling for $375, while single-day tickets start at $130.
Tuesday’s announcement comes as Chicago clubs and music venues have started to open their doors after months-long closures for COVID-19. There were no music festivals or large-scale events in Chicago last year, and live music is starting to slowly return now that Chicago has fully reopened.