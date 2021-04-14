Dianne Green sits on the porch of her home in Chicago on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Green, a retiree and cancer survivor, said she struggled with loneliness after several family members died in 2019 and early 2020. Then the pandemic hit. She credits a "friendly caller" from Rush University Medical Center with pulling her out of the depths of despair. Even before the pandemic, a survey found that 61 percent of American adults said they were lonely. A year of added isolation highlighted a problem that health officials say is as harmful as obesity and smoking.