A man died from a “major arm wound” after punching a window of a bar he was being thrown out of, Illinois cops say.
At about 2 a.m. on Monday, July 17, the 32-year-old man from Chicago was escorted out of a Beach Park bar after he got into a verbal fight with another person, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
But as he left, the sheriff says, he punched his fist through a window. The punch caused him to “bleed significantly,” according to the sheriff.
He asked a friend at the bar to drive him to a hospital but was “in and out of consciousness” during the drive, the sheriff said in a Facebook post. After regaining consciousness, the man grabbed the steering wheel and caused the driver to crash into a trash can.
First responders took the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff.
While detectives are continuing to investigate, the sheriff said the man’s fatal injuries were “self-inflicted.”
Authorities have not publicly released the identity of the victim.
Beach Park is about 50 miles northwest of Chicago.