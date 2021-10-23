FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file image from video, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Illinois Democrats are poised to approve new congressional district maps that would give Democratic candidates an advantage in elections over the next decade and eliminate at least one GOP-held district as the party fights to keep control of the U.S. House in 2022. Democrats who control state government released their proposed maps Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.