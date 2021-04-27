SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A measure requiring Illinoisans’ vaccinations to be processed in a state-run database is working through the state Legislature.
House Bill 347 is sponsored by state Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston. She said the bill would increase to 70 percent the amount taxpayers can reimburse doctors for child immunizations.
“Right now they’re only paid $6.40 and the average amount that physicians for these vaccines is $30 to $60, this would increase that to $16,” Gabel said Friday.
Then there’s the vaccine database.
“It requires that all immunizations are entered into an Illinois immunization data registry called I-CARE (Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange),” Gabel said. “Right now only childrens’ immunizations are. This will help provide and be able to track immunizations across the state.”
But the measure found mounting opposition from the public with nearly 2,500 citizens filing what’s called a witness slip in opposition to the legislation.
“People are very concerned about having this information based in a data registry,” said state Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb.
Gabel took note and changed the bill to allow people to opt out of the database.
“I think that was the concern from all those people who wrote and called me as well,” Gabel said.
State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, spoke to the bill on the House floor Friday.
“I recommend my colleagues vote no,” Chesney said. “My body, my choice.”
Before the measure passed along party lines with just 62 votes, Gabel clarified what her bill does.
“This bill does not mandate that anybody get a vaccine for anything,” Gabel said. “All it does is wants to help us be able in a public health mode to identify areas that may need some help.”
She said the data won’t be individualized, but used in the aggregate.
The measure is now poised to be sent to the Illinois Senate.