Mendoza seeks break for Illinois on pandemic-loan interest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois state Comptroller Susana Mendoza was among eight state financial officers on Monday urging the Treasury Department to reinstate interest-payment waivers on tens of billions of dollars loaned to states for unemployment rolls that exploded upon the debut of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mendoza, a Democrat, was the lead signatory on a letter sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen maintaining that the waiver’s Sept. 6 expiration has added to the burden states face in determining how to pay back more than $39 billion loaned since the tragic early days of the pandemic, when many states virtually shut down, putting hundreds of thousands of out work.
“Taxpayers should not be on the hook for interest just because the pandemic is lasting longer than projected,” Mendoza said. “States are wrestling with how best to replenish their COVID-depleted unemployment funds and they should not have to do that with the meter running.”
Illinois must repay $4.5 billion the federal government has advanced since early 2020 for skyrocketing unemployment benefits. But with the waiver’s sunset in September, Illinois has accrued $26.7 million in interest, of which $6.3 million has been paid. Interest must be reimbursed by Sept. 30, 2022, and could end up setting the state back $100 million.