CHICAGO — A half-century after he was first sworn into the Illinois House from Chicago’s Southwest Side, Michael Madigan announced Thursday he would resign at the end of February, a little more than a month after he was deposed by fellow Democrats as the nation’s longest-serving statehouse speaker.
In a statement, the embattled 78-year-old lawmaker, ensnarled in a federal corruption investigation, lashed out at his critics as he sought to defend his actions during his 36-year reign as House speaker.
“It’s no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois. The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public serve and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois,” he said.
Madigan was first elected to the House in 1970 and rose to become its minority leader a decade later. In 1983, he was elected House speaker by the Democratic majority and served in that position until last month, with the exception of two years in the mid-1990s when Republicans gained control of the chamber.
Long acknowledged as Illinois’ top politician, holding greater sway than even governors, Madigan saw his power ebb in recent years when sexual harassment issues came to light in his political and governmental operation. He was forced to discard veteran political operatives, including his longtime chief of staff, appointed more women to senior posts and promised to prevent any recurrences.
But his hold on power took another hit in July when Commonwealth Edison agreed to pay a $200 million fine and cooperate with federal prosecutors in acknowledging its part in a near decade-long bribery scheme, seeking to win Madigan’s favor on legislation by giving jobs and contracts to his allies.
Madigan’s foremost political confidant, former lawmaker and lobbyist Michael McClain of Quincy, was indicted along with former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and two other utility players. All four pleaded not guilty.
Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing and has denied any knowledge of the influence scheme. But the investigation amplified what to that point had been Republican attacks that Madigan, through his longevity, was responsible for the state’s ills and a symbol of how Springfield could not be trusted by taxpayers.
In November, leading Democratic politicians including U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged voter attitudes toward Madigan led to defeat for some Democratic candidates and for Pritzker’s signature initiative to change the state’s income tax system.
The issues surrounding Madigan came to a head on Jan. 13, with the inauguration of a new General Assembly. Madigan was unable to round up the necessary 60 votes from fellow House Democrats to win another term as speaker. Democrats elected state Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch of west suburban Hillside to replace him.
In a statement following Madigan’s resignation, Welch, who had been a Madigan ally, thanked the former speaker “for his sincere and meaningful contributions to our state.”
But Welch, Illinois’ first Black speaker, looked ahead.
“Now we must build on that with a new generation of leadership focused on racial and gender equity in all dimensions, improving government transparency, and leading with the kind of conviction, compassion and cooperation expected by our constituents,” Welch said.
Pritzker, who has found his tenure peppered with questions about Madigan and his effects on the Democratic Party, issued a statement largely focused on the speaker’s family.
“The people of Illinois have much to be grateful for thanks to his dedicated public service, and the many sacrifices he and his family made to make a difference in our lives. I know how dearly he loves his wife Shirley, their children and grandchildren, and I hope that in this next chapter, his family can begin to make up for lost time,” Pritzker said.
Republicans, who have vilified Madigan in campaign attack ads against Democratic candidates statewide for the past decade, used the former speaker’s resignation to deliver another dose of criticism.
“I have been looking forward to this ‘new day’ in Illinois for some time,” said Rep. Jim Durkin of Western Springs, who has been leader of the minority Republicans in the House since 2013 and clashed frequently with Madigan.
“I urge the Democrats in both chambers and the governor to reflect on how we can use this opportunity to improve Illinois. Rep. Madigan’s autocratic rule over the decades has not made Illinois a more prosperous nor competitive state,” Durkin said. “Our state is in shambles – financially, structurally and ethically. New ideas and sincere collaboration between the parties is the only pathway forward.”
Madigan had been expected to resign his House seat after losing the speaker’s race, though he remains chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois and Democratic committeeman for the 13th Ward.
The latter role gives him the ability to handpick who will replace him as the representative for the 22nd House District because he controls more than 50% of the weighted vote based on the number of ballots cast for him as he sought a 26th term in November.
Aides to the former speaker said Madigan has no plans to step down from either his role as Democratic chairman or head of the 13th Ward Democratic organization. His current term runs through the March 2022 primary.
Even as he battled to maintain his grip on the speaker’s gavel, Madigan remained a prodigious fundraiser, bringing in more than $6 million in contributions to his Friends of Michael J. Madigan campaign fund in the final three months of 2020.
Altogether, the four funds under his control, which also include the 13th Ward Democratic Organization, the Democratic Party of Illinois and Democratic Majority, ended 2020 with more than $18.8 million in the bank.
Madigan’s main campaign fund continued to cover his legal fees related to the ongoing federal investigation, paying more $1 million to law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman in the final three months of 2020, according to state campaign finance records. In all, his campaign fund paid Katten more than $1.7 million in legal fees last year.
State campaign finance law allows Madigan to continue covering legal expenses out of his campaign fund regardless of whether he remains in office.
State law also would allow the former speaker to withdraw the nearly $1.5 million he had in his campaign fund on June 30, 1998, for personal use if he pays taxes on the money. After that date, a new law prohibited the use of campaign funds for personal expenses.
Madigan also is in line for an annual pension of $85,117.32 upon retirement after paying $351,013.73 into the General Assembly Retirement System over 50 years. His annual pension would jump to $148,955.28 on July 1, 2022.
His final annual salary was $100,138.00, according to the state pension system.
In the lengthy statement Madigan issued Thursday — ironic in that Madigan was known as a man of few words whose nicknames included “The Sphinx” — the veteran lawmaker issued a lengthy list of items that he cited as highlights to his career in elected office.
Madigan noted his efforts, including his participation in the convention that wrote the state’s 1970 Constitution, to make the General Assembly a coequal branch of government with checks on the power of the governor.
He cited the impeachment of former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich for abuse of power as well as the combative four years under Pritzker’s predecessor, one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, in an ideological battle over the power of labor unions.
“We stood up for working people,” Madigan said of the battle against Rauner.
He also noted the effects of the state’s record budget impasse under Rauner. “House Democrats stood as the last line of defense to protect our state from collapse,” Madigan said.
Reflecting his ability to adapt to change over his tenure — he was a socially conservative Democrat upon entry to the House — Madigan also marked as highlights “the diversity of voices in the House Democratic Caucus to include more women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community,” as well as passage of marriage equality and protecting abortion rights.
He also touted efforts to increase funding for poorer schools, protect immigrant rights, increase the minimum wage and expand access to health care.
Thanking Democratic House members and his supporters, Madigan said, “It is with the collective support of many that we have made Illinois a bastion of Democratic values.”
“I leave office at peace with my decision and proud of the many contributions I’ve made to the state of Illinois, and I do so knowing I’ve made a difference,” Madigan said.