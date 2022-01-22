JOLIET, Ill. - A $32 million roadway construction project in Joliet is the latest to tap into the Rebuild Illinois construction plan that more than doubled the state’s gas tax.
Rebuild Illinois, the multi-year $45 billion construction program that increased fees on driving and doubled the state’s gas tax with increases every year tied to inflation, passed with bipartisan support in 2019.
The latest construction project is on the new Houbolt Road Bridge and interchange in Joliet. The construction is part of a $1.2 billion plan to rebuild Interstate 80.
The Houbolt Road improvements are key elements of the plan to rebuild 16 miles of I-80 from Ridge Road to U.S. Route 30. The project also replaces the Des Plaines River bridges as well as the Houbolt Road Bridge in Joliet. A $170 million investment is also coming from Oak Brook.
Despite Illinois drivers paying some of the highest gas taxes in the country, Illinois currently has the 36th ranked roads in the nation with 20% of roads and 12% of bridges deemed “non-acceptable,” according to the Federal Highway Administration and their standards.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker discussed the project at a news conference on Thursday.
“I’m very proud and pleased about what is happening, the recognition of the upgrade and modernization of all of our infrastructure,” Pritzker said.
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk also released a statement on the project.
“I’m happy to see the progress being made on the construction of the Houbolt Road Bridge,” O’Dekirk said. “This public-private partnership we have forged is a model for major capital improvements going forward.”
The state plans on starting the project this winter with an expected completion date in 2023.