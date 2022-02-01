NAACP urges federal charges in Laquan McDonald’s killing

FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald, Jan. 18, 2019. The NAACP is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to bring federal civil rights charges against the white Chicago police officer who fatally shot Black teenager Laquan McDonald. NAACP President Derrick Johnson's letter comes days before Officer Jason Van Dyke is scheduled to be released from prison after serving less than half of his state prison term. Van Dyke was convicted in October 2018 in the killing of McDonald.