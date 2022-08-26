Following a shooting that left four people injured at an ice cream shop across the street from Carl Schurz High School, Sandra Acebedo, left, hugs and greets Norma Rios Sierra, as Juliet De Jesus Alejandre, right, back to camera, is greeted and hugged by a parent of high school student Monica Espinoza, who was handing out flowers to students, parents and staff on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.