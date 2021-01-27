FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema gets choked up as the senior players are introduced before the start of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. It's going on 40 days since Bret Bielema was announced as Illinois' football coach, and since then he's assembled a staff, met returning players, recruited new ones, convinced a top player to pull his name out of the transfer portal and made the rounds getting to know administrators and alumni. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)