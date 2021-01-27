FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald responds to a question during Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago, in this Friday, July 19, 2019, file photo. Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald have agreed to a new contract through the 2030 season. The 46-year-old Fitzgerald is by far the program's winningest coach with a 106-81 record since he took over at his alma mater in 2006 following Randy Walker's unexpected death. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)