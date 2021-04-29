An employee at a Naperville, Illinois, warehouse brought in restaurant tacos for an office lunch on a Friday in late October. Less than three weeks later, 23 workers had COVID-19 and one had died.
This week, Midwest Warehouse and Distribution System was cited for a serious violation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for allegedly failing to take immediate steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The company faces a $12,288 workplace safety fine.
“This case is a tragic reminder of the importance of fully implementing coronavirus prevention measures that include wearing face coverings, physically distancing and quarantining workers who exhibit symptoms to protect other workers from coronavirus exposure,” Jake Scott, OHSA area director, said in a news release Tuesday.
The 39-year-old logistics company, headquartered in Woodridge with 500 employees and more than a dozen Chicago-area warehouses, plans to contest the fine at an upcoming OSHA hearing, according to Aaron Gelb, a Chicago-based attorney representing Midwest Warehouse.
“The company had a very robust pandemic response plan in place,” Gelb said Wednesday. “We don’t believe that the evidence supports the citation.”
The event took place at the company’s sprawling Naperville distribution center on Diehl Road, where more than 100 warehouse employees and 20 office workers have been keeping everything from grocery items and electronics to automotive parts moving to retailers and manufacturers throughout the pandemic.
COVID-19 safety protocols at the facility include temperature checks, masks and social distancing “wherever feasible,” Gelb said.
On Friday, Oct. 23, an employee volunteered to pick up restaurant tacos for her office co-workers after getting permission from a supervisor. The wrapped tacos were placed in a small break room, Gelb said. While some employees took the tacos back to their desks, others ate them in the break room together, Gelb said.
By the following Monday, some workers began to call in sick, with the first confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis reported the next day, according to Tim Nelson, chief financial officer.
A 56-year-old office employee who participated died Nov. 3 from COVID-19 complications, Nelson said. The company did not disclose her name.
Nelson said OSHA’s citation misrepresents the company’s alleged failure to contain the outbreak.
“The individual who passed away was the second person to report symptoms,” Nelson said. “It’s not like someone who contracted it a week later while continuing to work at the facility.”
The facility was temporarily shut down Nov. 4 following discussions with the DuPage County Health Department. By Nov. 9, 23 employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
The investigation into Midwest Warehouse is part of a broader national campaign launched last month by OSHA to focus enforcement on companies that put large numbers of workers at risk for contracting the virus that causes COVID-19. It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidelines Tuesday for the more than 30% of Americans who are fully vaccinated against the disease, which has killed more than 570,000 people in the U.S.
Scott Allen, a Labor Department spokesman, declined to comment beyond the news release about the alleged safety violations at Midwest Warehouse, citing the ongoing investigation.
Nelson said the COVID-19 outbreak at its Naperville facility was “very unfortunate,” but not reflective of the company’s efforts to navigate the pandemic and evolving safety guidelines.
While there have been other reported COVID-19 cases across the company since the pandemic hit in March 2020, the only serious outbreak was connected to the October taco lunch, Nelson said. No public sharing of food by employees is allowed at the company at least until the pandemic is over, he said.
The company has requested an informal conference with OSHA’s area director to discuss and contest the citation, Nelson said.
“We value the safety and well-being of our associates, first and foremost,” Nelson said. “This OSHA citation is just disheartening.”