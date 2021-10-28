Paroled ‘Starved Rock Killer’ wins OK for evidence tests

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Chester Weger takes questions from the media after being released from the Pickneyville Correctional Center, Friday Feb. 21, 2020, in Pickneyville, Ill. Weger, freed from prison last year after serving nearly 60 years in the slaying of one of three suburban Chicago women found bludgeoned to death in a state park has won court approval for DNA testing of evidence found at the crime scene. LaSalle County Judge Michael Jansz ruled Tuesday that cigarette butts, hair and string found at the crime scene can be tested.