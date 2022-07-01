KANKAKEE, Ill. — Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday.
At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.
Patrol officers checked the residence and located three deceased males inside the rental property, police said.
Kankakee police said they had a heavy presence in the area around the home and would release additional information later.
Detectives and forensic evidence technicians were seen entering and leaving the modest two-story house while carrying equipment Wednesday evening. The house was surrounded by crime scene tape.
No additional details were immediately available.
Police identify 3 men found dead in Kankakee apartment
KANKAKEE, Ill. — Police have identified three Kankakee men found dead inside an apartment and said they appeared to have been shot.
Killed were Kyle M. Washington, 25; Deontay M. Tyler, 24; and Malcolm D. Murray, 27, police said.
Police were called to the apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday by a relative of one of the men who was checking on their welfare.
It appeared the men had been shot sometime since the previous evening, police said in a news release.
No arrests have been made.
The Kankakee Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services to process the crime scene.