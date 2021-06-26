SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday extended his COVID-19 executive orders and emergency declarations that were set to expire on Saturday, June 26.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Pritzker has issued 16 months of consecutive 30-day disaster proclamations. He’s also issued several dozen executive orders pertaining to COVID-19, ranging from prohibiting indoor dining to limiting gatherings and more. His orders have evolved over time.
Last month, he issued Executive Order 2021-11, which his office said reissues several executive orders, “extending a majority of the provisions through June 26, 2021.”
Friday’s disaster declaration and the reissued executive orders are set to expire on July 24, 2021. That includes a moratorium on residential evictions.
Other orders include a variety of provisions for public and nonpublic schools to follow, such as physical distancing of no less than 3 feet between students and vaccinated staff or 6 feet for unvaccinated staff. The renewed order also requires the use of masks in schools.
Other provisions of the executive orders include waivers for certain provisions to be followed like what applicants have to provide to access public benefits, to the furlough of Illinois Department of Corrections inmates, and more.
Pritzker’s office didn’t immediately reply when asked Friday if the orders will be extended and did not issue a statement about the reissued orders before the governor’s landing page for executive orders was updated early Friday evening.
Some at the Illinois statehouse filed legislation requiring any governor’s consecutive disaster declarations to be approved by the General Assembly.
During the session last month, state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-St. Charles, argued for his House Bill 843.
“We are operating and moving down a dangerous path if we allow governors either today or in the future to declare emergency declarations as long as they want without input from the General Assembly,” Ugaste said.