Pritzker to move residents, restructure developmental center

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces the opening of a Behavioral Health Workforce Education Center, a state-private partnership, at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Springfield, Ill. Earlier, Pritzker announced he would move half the residents at Choate Developmental Center in the southern Illinois town of Anna and repurpose the facility after media reports of staff members beating residents and attempting to cover up misconduct.