Prosecutors in a case involving Michael Madigan say they have wires of the former Illinois House speaker acknowledging operatives “made out like bandits” in a scheme involving utility ComEd.
In 2020, federal prosecutors and Exelon subsidiary ComEd reached a deferred prosecution agreement. As part of the agreement, the utility admitted it paid $1.3 million in jobs and contracts to associates of Madigan over nearly a decade to influence the former House speaker. ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine.
Madigan was later charged with 22 corruption-related counts in the case. The four others charged are Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker and ComEd lobbyist who was one of Madigan’s closest associates; former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore; former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker; and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty. They’ve all pleaded not guilty.
Jury selection in the case against the four excluding Madigan begins March 7. Madigan’s trial begins in April 2024.
A filing ahead of the March case details corruption charges against the three former ComEd officials and McClain.
Tuesday’s “Santiago Proffer and Motion to Admit Evidence” filing totals 126 pages.
One detail revealed about the case from a wire has Madigan and confidant Michael McClain discussing an associate getting a $150,000 contract for “very little work” to which Madigan said, “some of these guys have made out like bandits,” prosecutors say.
There’s also a witness presented who’s expected to testify that McClain was a “double agent.” Prosecutors plan to call current and former state lawmakers to testify as well, though the motion didn’t provide specifics.
Former House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, expects more shoes to drop.
“This is not going to be the last indictments coming out of this building, I think we all know that,” Durkin said on his last day in office Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, that’s the nature of this building and I just hope [Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park] realize that we need to do more.”
Madigan, McClain and others have pleaded not guilty in the case.