TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water, according to a crash report released Tuesday.
The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash told officers the group of five students was returning to the Terre Haute campus after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party.
That student, John Moore, 19, of Wheaton, Illinois, also said the vehicle was traveling at 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour) at the time of the accident “but he doesn’t remember much after that,” according to the crash report.
The crash killed freshmen ISU football players Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois; and Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio; as well as ISU student Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Eubanks was a freshman linebacker who went to Warren Township High School, and VanHooser was a freshman defensive back who went to Lakota East. Musili was a sophomore who became an Indiana State student this year and wasn’t on ISU’s football team, the school said.