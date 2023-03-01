Retired Illinois officers angry at board’s delay on gun-carry law

FILE - Retired Cook County sheriff's correctional officer Marcus Hargrett poses for a portrait with his pistol in his Beverly, Ill., home on Jan. 18, 2022. Thousands of law enforcement officers left out when Illinois adopted a federal law allowing police agency retirees to carry concealed weapons saw their fortunes reversed Jan. 1, 2023, with a state law granting them permission. But two months later, they still await the OK to carry firearms in public because the regulatory agency that runs the retiree program isn't complying with the law.