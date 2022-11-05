Interior of Columbia Care dispensary, 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicagos Jefferson Park neighborhood, on June 14, 2019. The store, which has since been rebranded as Cannabist, will be one of two Columbia Care locations sold to Sean Diddy Combs as part of a deal to satisfy antitrust concerns surrounding Crescos proposed $2 billion acquisition of Columbia Care. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS)