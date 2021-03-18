CHICAGO — Second City, one of Chicago’s most storied entertainment options and an economic mainstay of its Old Town neighborhood, is to reopen its comedy shows at Piper’s Alley on Friday, May 7.
Live, and in person. Albeit at reduced audience capacity.
“It’s exciting,” said Jon Carr, the theater’s newly hired executive producer. “After not being able to do them for a year, even the mundane things like planning rehearsals are a thrill.”
Carr said both the Mainstage and e.t.c. Stages, located in the 1600 block of N. Wells St., will have new shows, performed Thursdays through Sundays, mostly by cast members who were working in each of the theaters at the point of closure roughly one year ago.
Neither show will be traditional Second City revues, however. Carr said the plan was to ease back into business and create distinct, hour-long shows made up of new sketch material, improv and archival fare. The reduced running time will allow for more cleaning time between performances, especially since there will be two shows on Friday and Saturday nights.
The plan will require approval from the Actors Equity union since Second City long has seen itself as a legitimate theater and operates under a union contract on both stages.
Carr said that audiences will have to fill out health questionnaires in the lobby and remain masked during the show. Such details as to whether (and how) the theater will be able to serve drinks are yet to be worked out. And both ticket prices and performance times are still to be set.
Capacity, Carr said, will depend on state and city regulations and likely will change over time. At full capacity, the Mainstage seats 290 and the e.t.c. Stage seats 196.
Second City also said that it will restart live classes at its training center around the same time, although online options will still be available.
Second City, which was sold last month to the private equity group ZMC, run by Strauss Zelnick, has been both a bankable tourist attraction and a singular influence on American comedy ever since its founding in 1959. It is known for its famous alumni, a group ranging from John Belushi to Tina Fey and Steven Colbert to Keegan-Michael Key.
“The theme throughout the reopening weeks of Second City is going to be celebration and fun,” Carr said.
Once regulations allow for full capacity, he said, the theater will return to its traditional, mostly scripted revues which typically have run for about 1 hour, 40 minutes, as has been the case there for more than 60 years.