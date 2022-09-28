Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 Illinois parade mass shooting

FILE - Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park, Ill., on July 5, 2022, the day after a deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July Parade. According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Illinois, the gunmaker Smith & Wesson illegally targeted young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms, including the 22-year-old gunman accused of opening fire on the Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago and killing seven people.