With Cyber Monday around the corner, a survey shows some may be scaling back their shopping plans this year.
Online shoppers in the U.S. are expected to drop $12.7 billion on Cyber Monday, the busiest e-commerce day of the year.
But one in four people told the personal finance website WalletHub that they will forego holiday shopping altogether this year, and many who will shop will spend less money than last year.
“This year there are more things to do, there are places to go, there are events to go to, people to see, so I think a lot of people are really trying to rein it in and they might not have it in them to be spending what they typically would around the holidays,” said analyst Jill Gonzalez.
With the “Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act,” the state is now requiring online retailers to charge local sales tax rates as high as 10.25%. Before this year, online retailers such as eBay and Amazon only had to charge the 6.25% state sales tax.
Now they must charge the full local rates, including the local taxes cities and counties have imposed on the brick-and-mortar shops.
Fifty-five percent of respondents of the survey said they got an early start with their holiday shopping.
“A lot of people have started their shopping early, and to be honest a lot of stores have started their Black Friday deals early, so it is not really a typically Black Friday, it is a Black November,” Gonzalez said.
Other results of the survey included 48% said they won’t pay for their holiday purchases in full by the due date, and 18% said they still have credit card debt from the last holiday season.