CARMI, Ill. — A tornado packing estimated peak winds of 100 mph (160 kilometers per hour) damaged at least a dozen homes in southeastern Illinois, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
The EF-1 tornado struck the city of Carmi shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. It traveled 7.9 miles (12.7 kilometers) and had a maximum width of 400 yards (365.7 meters).
At least 12 houses had shingle damage, and a few sheds had extensive damage, including one that was destroyed, the weather service said. Dozens of trees were uprooted or snapped and utility poles and lines were down along the path of the twister.
No one was injured.