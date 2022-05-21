FILE - In this Oct. 22, 1999 file photo, crowds line up for a booksigning session outside a Michigan Ave. bookstore in Chicago. In the summer of 1952, Chicago was home to 3.6 million souls, nearly double the size of Los Angeles. Those days were a distant memory last month when the Census Bureau reported that in the decade ending last year, Illinois lost population for the first time in its history. And suddenly, it poses tough questions for Democrats, whose control of the state has tightened as its national influence has shrunk.