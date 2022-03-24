Watchdog praises Pritzker budget, frowns on gas-tax freeze

FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update to reporters in the Blue Room at the Thompson Center in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. A respected tax and budget watchdog on Thursday, March 24, praised Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget proposal for cautious spending and paying bills, but took a dim view of the Democrat's proposal to fight inflation by sparing consumers a few dollars at the gas pump.