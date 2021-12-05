Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Light rain early. Partial clearing and windy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain early. Partial clearing and windy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.