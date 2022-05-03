Woman whose son was killed in tornado criticizes Amazon

Deon January, center, wipes tears from her eyes as she talks about her son DeAndre Morrow during a news conference in Edwardsville, Ill., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Morrow was killed when a tornado struck the Edwardsville Amazon warehouse where he worked in December 2021. January is comforted by her husband, Jerrett January, behind her, as her attorney Ben Crump, left, looks on.