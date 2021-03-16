CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have rescheduled a slate of Wrigley Field concerts for this summer, including Lady Gaga, Guns N’ Roses and Chris Stapleton shows that were supposed to be held last year.
There were no concerts at Wrigley Field in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and live music has yet to return to the city in a big way. Even now, it’s unclear if the shows will happen this summer.
“We’ll be prepared in the event those concerts are allowed,” Cubs spokesman Julian Green said Tuesday. The Cubs are honoring previously purchased tickets and selling tickets for the following concerts:
— The Chris Stapleton show on July 17, 2021, originally scheduled for Aug. 29, 2020
— The Guns N’ Roses show on July 21, 2021, originally scheduled for July 26, 2020
— The Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on Aug. 15, 2021, originally scheduled for Aug. 13, 2020
— The Lady Gaga show on Aug. 27, 2021, originally scheduled for Aug. 14, 2020
— The Def Leppard and Motley Crue show on Aug. 29, 2021, originally scheduled for Aug. 28, 2020
— The Maroon 5 show on Aug. 30, 2021, originally scheduled for June 13, 2020
The Cubs have not announced new concert dates for the Zac Brown Band, which was scheduled to play Sept. 12, 2020, or Dead & Company, which was scheduled for July 24 and July 25, 2020.
The number of concerts held at Wrigley Field varies from year to year, with the schedule depending on night Cubs home games and major artists on tour. It’s unclear how many concertgoers would be allowed at Wrigley Field this summer or if they would be required to take any special precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week more than 8,000 fans, 20% of capacity, will be allowed into the stands at the Cubs and Chicago White Sox parks this year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration is slated to unveil a plan later this week that will more gradually move Illinois to a full reopening, officials said Monday. “All sectors of the economy reopen” and “conventions, festivals, and large events can take place” in the next phase of the governor’s plan.
Concerts at the United Center and Soldier Field have also been rescheduled. Tickets are being sold to see James Taylor on June 9, 2021; Rage Against the Machine on July 12-13, 2021; and Tame Impala on Oct. 7, 2021 at the United Center. Meanwhile, Rammstein’s Soldier Field date has been rescheduled to Sept. 1, 2021. The team behind the Pitchfork Music Festival applied for a September 2021 permit, while Riot Fest is slated for September as well. The next Lollapalooza in Grant Park has not been announced.