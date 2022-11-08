FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State speech at the state Capitol on Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Republicans who control Wisconsin's Legislature are just a handful of seats away from winning a veto-proof majority Tuesday, Nov. 8, a threshold that would allow the GOP to rewrite state law at will even if Evers wins re-election. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)