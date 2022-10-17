Wisconsin U.S. House candidate Brad Pfaff, a Democrat, speaks at a labor union meeting in Bangor, Wis., Oct. 11, 2022. Pfaff is trying to make Republican Derrick Van Orden’s attendance at the protests in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, the defining issue in Wisconsin’s 3rd District race, though it is gaining little traction in the closing weeks of the campaign. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)