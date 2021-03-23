WEST BEND — Three candidates are running for two seats on the West Bend School District Board of Education. Incumbents Kurt Rebholz and Chris Zwygart are re-running for their positions as board members, a three-year term. Challenger Jody Geenen, who also ran in last year’s election, is also hoping to earn a spot on the board in this election.
The general election will be held April 6.
Daily News: Why did you decide to run for the West Bend School District Board?
Jody Geenen: “I decided to run for the West Bend School District Board last winter after members of the community suggested there was a need for a person with strong conservative values,” said Geenen. “Because I came very close last spring to securing enough votes, combined with my desire to serve the community in this capacity and community members continuing to urge me to run again, I thought I should give it another try.”
She added that a few other motivating factors include not wanting to raise taxes through another referendum, especially during a pandemic, and wanting work within the budget for sensible facility changes, and wanting curriculum that is content-rich, fact-based, balanced and without political agendas. Geenen states she wants the district to be more transparent with the community, such as announcing advance opportunities for the public to provide input and review of proposed curriculum and standards, and to attend board meetings.
She also wants the school board to represent all stakeholders in the community, to improve student discipline and support staff and for schools to return to pre-COVID-19 norms as soon as possible.
Kurt Rebholz: “My reason for running for school board is to give back to the community that’s provided a wonderful education for our two children, Kyle and Megan, both have received an outstanding education from the West Bend School District” said Rebholz. He said he and his wife, Jenny, moved to West Bend 27 years ago for its great, safe community and outstanding school district.
Chris Zwygart: “Quality education is one of the best investments we can make in our children. No matter what personal or career path our children may choose in life, their education will be a fundamental part of their success. This is why our school district’s efforts are so critically important,” said Zwygart.
Zwygart stated he wants to continue his service on the school board to give back to the community “I am so proud to call home.”
“Three years ago, I joined the school board because I wanted to lend my financial and legal skills to the district to help navigate the issues we faced. We needed to balance our budget, and we did,” he said. “We also needed to recruit a new superintendent. Today, we have an amazing superintendent, Jennifer Wimmer, who has the skills and abilities to propel our district forward.”
He stated that for the past year, the board has been focused on issues relating to COVID-19, and will soon dedicate more attention to other challenges and opportunities.
“Just like when I joined the board three years ago, I want to continue to use my skills to support the district on its continued path for success,” said Zwygart.
DN: What are your top priorities for the district?
Geenen: “My top priorities for the school district line up with my reasons for running for school board. If you would like a diverse voice on the school board that is willing to represent all stakeholders, instead of acting as an extension of the administration, please vote only for me, Jody Geenen, on or before April 6,” she said.
Rebholz: Rebholz stated his top priorities for the district include keeping schools and open and safe and to promote the most diverse curriculum, co-curriculars, clubs and sports activities in the area and state. He also hopes to expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) and STEM programming.
Rebholz’s other priorities include solving challenges of declining enrollment without impacting the taxpayer and to “strive to be the best school district in Wisconsin by keeping positive momentum going.”
Zwygart: Zwygart said the district must continue to offer in-person and virtual learning, and do so safely with guidance from the county’s health department. He also stated that the district has worked hard to achieve a balanced budget for several years and must continue to balance the budget.
“Like other districts, we face declining enrollment due to an aging population and a lower birth rate. This will place budgetary pressures on our district because the district’s state aid is largely based on the number of enrolled students. This is an opportunity for our district to plan ahead. We need to right-size our district’s operations, but we can’t sacrifice our high-quality educational and extracurricular offerings for our students,” he said. He added that the district has expanded CTE offerings, which provide students with opportunities to enter the workforce immediately after high school and prepare students for entry into technical college.
“Local businesses have asked for us to expand these opportunities as their needs for trained workers have only increased. We need to continue to partner with our business community to grow this successful program,” said Zwygart.