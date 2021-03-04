Insanity plea withdrawn for fire-setting suspect

WAUKESHA — Following the results of a second psychological examination of the man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Waukesha in September, a not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea was withdrawn at a Wednesday review hearing.
The move likely marks the end of Defense Attorney Chris Bailey pursuing an insanity plea for Joel Murn, 40. Bailey followed withdrawing the insanity plea by entering a not guilty plea Wednesday. A plea hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 20. “The plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect was withdrawn and we did enter a general not-guilty plea and set the matter over for change of plea hearing,” Bailey said.
Bailey declined to comment further. Bailey made the request for a second evaluation on whether an insanity plea was appropriate in Murn’s case Feb. 4. At that hearing, Assistant District Attorney Melissa Zilavy said the state did not object to the doctors examining Murn.
At the Wednesday hearing before Circuit Court Judge Jack Melvin, both Assistant District Attorney Kevin Osborne and Bailey accepted the findings of the doctor’s reports. Those documents are not available to the public.
According to court records, the second examining psychologist’s report was deemed filed Feb. 25. The first examining psychologist’s report was dated Jan. 21.
A request for comment from District Attorney Susan Opper was not returned Wednesday prior to The Freeman’s deadline.
Complaint
Murn was charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, arson of a building without owner’s consent and two counts of arson of property other than a building.
Murn is accused of allegedly throwing flammable liquids and igniting a woman named Amber Fuller on fire while she was walking her dogs on Sept. 2. According to the criminal complaint, Murn may have mistaken Fuller as his cousin, whom he had allegedly intended to set on fire.
One witness said “flames a couple feet high were coming off her body.” The incident resulted in second- and thirddegree burns across Fuller’s right hand, right arm, her entire back and the right side of her abdomen.
Murn then allegedly went to his grandfather’s house in the village of Waukesha, where, according to the complaint, he set vehicles and a detached workshop on fire and drove a vehicle into his grandfather.
Fuller’s healing
Following the incident, Fuller told The Freeman she is thankful to be alive, thankful her dogs are safe and thankful for the community’s support and love.
Fuller declined to comment on questions related to the case, but provided an update on her healing process Wednesday.
“Healing has been going pretty good, better than I could have ever thought,” she said. “My surgeon and dermatologist both recommended that I do laser surgery, which is pretty non-invasive, it’s not like the skin grafting surgery, but it is painful. That will just help with breaking up some of the scar tissue and help to minimize some of the scarring.”
Fuller said she was also prescribed a custom compression sleeve for her right arm, which she will wear for a year or more, which will also help flatten and minimize the appearance of the scarring.
A GoFundMe was set up by Fuller’s sister following the incident and it has raised about $57,700 as of Wednesday afternoon. To view the GoFundMe, visit https://bit.ly/3bdeMPJ.
Fuller said the GoFundMe money raised at this time will be enough to cover her remaining medical bills and her laser surgery. She said she was able to get insurance in the new year; however, she learned laser surgery is difficult to get covered through insurance.
Fuller said she also has weekly counseling sessions, since November, through Catholic Charities, which has helped her manage her diagnosed PTSD and the depression and anxiety attacks that go along with it since the incident.
“I’ve lived in Waukesha my whole life and I never even knew this is a huge resource for people who financially can’t afford traditional therapy,” she said. “This is traditional therapy, it’s the same counseling you’d get elsewhere, it’s just focused on more lower-income, no-income people like me, who are just in situations where you’re overwhelmed with medical bills. It’s hard to account for paying for therapy, even when you need it, when it’s just another bill that adds up to everything.”