Interim public health officer appointed for WOPHD

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Board approved Wednesday appointing Tyler Weber as the interim Washington Ozaukee Public Health officer for the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department.
“I’m excited to step into this role until the position is filled,” Weber said to the County Board Wednesday morning. County Administrator Jason Dzwinel said they are actively recruiting for the role of health officer at the WOPHD.
Weber said the health department will continue to focus on vaccine distribution in the counties. The current health officer, Kirsten Johnson, will be leaving her position to become the commissioner of health for the city of Milwaukee. She was appointed by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to this new position in January.
“(Weber) has a wealth of knowledge to bring to our department,” Johnson said, adding that she is happy that he is stepping into the role.
Weber has been community health director at the WOPHD since October 2020, according to his resume that was provided to the County Board. In this role, he managed and directed COVID-19 tracing, co-led in COVID-19 vaccine clinic coordination and management, and directed maternal and child health, social work, lead, immunization, perinatal depression and sexually transmitted infection programs.
Prior to that position, Weber served as a senior public health strategist at the WOPHD from November 2019 to October 2020. As a senior public health strategist, Weber led community coalitions and community action groups, represented the health department on local and statewide committees and boards, and led the health department’s community health improvement planning. Weber received a bachelor of science degree from Northern Michigan University and his master of public health degree from the University of Minnesota.