OCONOMOWOC - The Oconomowoc community has been shaken to its core as two people at the Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc have been killed and the suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a press release from the police department.
At 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, the Oconomowoc Police Department received a 911 call reporting a possible industrial accident at the distribution center, 1111 Delafield Road, but officers quickly learned that foul play was involved, according to the release.
Upon arriving at the center, officers found a person who was pulseless and not breathing. A short time later, a second patient was found who was also pulseless and not breathing. Life saving measures were conducted but were unsuccessful, according to the release.
A potential suspect was located in Milwaukee County and a police pursuit ensued. When the suspect vehicle crashed, the possible suspect was pronounced dead on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Oconomowoc Police Chief James Pfister said there would not be any more information released Wednesday and that he anticipates a press conference being held on Thursday to release more information.
“I don’t want information that’s out there to interfere with the ongoing investigation or taint the investigation as well,” Pfister said. “That’s why we don’t want to put more out there by holding a press conference. To be honest if I did a press conference today it would’ve been me reading the press release and not answering any questions, unfortunately.
“It’s very fluid right now and with that there’s no danger to the public, but on our end we have a lot of investigating to do.”
Public official reaction
Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus said his heart goes out to all three families impacted by the tragedy as well as all the people at Roundy’s Distribution Center.
“It’s horrific,” Magnus said. “We just need to do everything we can in the future to decrease the chance that this can ever happen again."
Magnus wanted to thank the Oconomowoc Police Department and other surrounding municipalities for the support during the incident, calling it a “large joint effort to keep everyone safe.”
“I’m really proud of our police department and the service they did,” he said.
Magnus said while he feels safe in Oconomowoc due to the quality of work the department does, he assured people who are concerned about their safety in Oconomowoc that they shouldn’t be worried.
“We have an incredible system of people trying to keep us safe,” Magnus said.
State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said Wednesday is one of the saddest St. Patrick’s Days in Oconomowoc’s history.
“We offer our support and sympathy to all of the workers at the warehouse,” she said in a press release. "As the investigation unfolds in the coming weeks, I would ask residents of the 38th Assembly District to hold all of those directly affected in your prayers and offer assistance wherever needed. We are a resilient and neighborly community, and although this incident is heartbreaking, I trust that our citizens will unify to bring healing and compassion to all involved.”
Pfister said this is Oconomowoc’s first incident of this kind that he can remember but that his department has been training for it for the last 20 years.
He said he was proud of how his officers responded and handled the scene, but that a shooting is one of those things that he tells the community it’s not if it happens, it’s when it happens.
“Our sympathies go out to Roundy’s, employees, their family members obviously and the community,” Pfister said. “The community is grieving as well and we’re going to try and help that process along and try to get information out there to the public so that they understand what happened.”
District 4 Alderman John Zapfel released a statement on the shooting at Roundy’s DistributionCenter.
“I am devastated by the heartbreaking news of the shooting in Oconomowoc this morning, and I send my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed, and my well wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Zapfel said. “I thank the law enforcement of our community for working to keep us safe.”
Furthermore District 4 Alderman Kevin Ellis said “to the families that were affected by today’s incident I'm so sorry. This has rocked Oconomowoc and our community. This doesn’t happen here.
“I need to pray more for the protection for families in Oconomowoc and all of those associated with Roundy’s. I’m sorry that this has happened.”